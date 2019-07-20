1 teen killed, 1 seriously injured in Chester shooting

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One teenager was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday along Spruce Street near Rose.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and found a 17-year-old boy had been shot four times. He was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center in serious condition.

During this time, officers received another call stating that there was a second victim from the shooting that was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The second victim, identified as 18-year-old Ramaj Burton, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police said Burton died at the hospital from his injuries.

Anyone with information to the double shooting should call Det. Brian Pot at 610-447-8431.
