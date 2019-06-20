10 injured in shooting near Allentown nightclub

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Ten people were injured when gunfire erupted near a Lehigh Valley bar.Police surrounded the Deja Vu Nightclub on the 300 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown around 2 a.m. Thursday.Nineteen shell casings were found on the scene.Ten people with gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital. All are expected to survive, but many remained hospitalized Thursday, Capt. Bill Lake with the Allentown Police Department told WFMZ-TV.Lake said most or all of the victims had just left the n ightclub and were standing on the sidewalk when they were shot, Lake said.Police are continuing to investigate what sparked the shooting.