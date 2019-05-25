10 people shot after gunfire erupts in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A total of 10 people were shot and wounded after gunfire erupted near a bar early Saturday morning in Trenton, New Jersey.
The victims include five men and five women. At least one victim is in critical condition.
The shooting happened around12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue.
There have been no arrests and no word on the identity of any suspect or suspects.
A city councilman was outraged over the violence.
"Every time we get a break in the weather, a few in this city want to engage in gunplay. And I know that the police are working hard, they're working so hard to address this crime wave, but they need more resources," said Councilman Blakeley.
"I call on the state troopers, I call on the National Guard. We need something in this city," Blakely continued.
This is the second shooting in Trenton in less than a year that has injured multiple people.
Nearly 30 people were hurt in a shooting at the Art All Night Festival last June.
