10 rescued from fast-moving fire in Parkside

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was injured in a fast-moving fire in the Parkside section of the city early Monday.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. on 1200 block of N. 52nd Street. The three-story building houses a t-shirt business on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floors.

Firefighters helped 10 people down from the upstairs apartments, 6 of whom were children.

One of the adults refused medical care, the rest were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The heaviest fire was coming from the front of the second floor.

One resident says he was asleep when he smelled smoke. He said the smoke was too dense to escape down the stairs, so he waited outside on the ledge until firefighters arrived to help him and his family evacuate.

"My kid went to the door try to get out and smoke rushed up the steps so the only way out was through the window," said Nadir Darby. "Once they got the ladders up there it was just a matter of getting everybody out."

Fire crews remain on the scene.

A stretch of North 52nd Street is closed down at Girard Avenue due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsfirefire rescue
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J. mom believes missing daughter may be victim of human trafficking
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
AMBER ALERT: N.J. girl missing for 7 days as search continues
AccuWeather: It's autumn, but feels like summer today
Stolen school bus crashes into car, bursts into flames
Firefighters battling massive blaze in Lakewood Twp.
Neighborhood dispute leads to shooting in Point Breeze
Show More
Emmys red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Stafford, Agnew lead Lions over Eagles 27-24
Hazmat situation at VA hospital in Philadelphia
Police searching for missing Philly woman who suffers from dementia
Stabbing under investigation in Norristown, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News