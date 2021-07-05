10-year-old girl visiting grandmother's house killed in drive-by shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10865364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man at the center of a protest in Mount Laurel, New Jersey - sparked by his racist rant toward a neighbor - was taken into custody.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting at her grandmother's Vineland, New Jersey home on the Fourth of July.Ten-year-old Jasayde Holder had just finished fourth grade at Dane Barse School, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Tuesday.The victim's mother described Jasayde as an innocent little girl who was good in school and loved nature. Family members say she was a creative girl who loved music and riding her bike.The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 700 block of West Earl Drive."I was woken up out of a dead sleep with all the noise and commotion, and that's when the detective told me the girl was shot and unfortunately she passed away at the hospital," said neighbor John Ventura.Police are still trying to find out exactly who the intended target of the shooting was."We are nice and quiet, and when we hear something like that happened, it does make a big concern," said neighbor Alfredo Ruiz.While the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says the shooter was in a vehicle, no description of that vehicle has been released."I guess something like this can happen anywhere really," said Ventura. "Unfortunately it happened here, and unfortunately that little girl's life is gone."Police again are asking for surveillance video from the surrounding neighborhood: W. Earl Drive, E. Earl Drive, Earl Drive (and Park Towne Apartments), Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court (within the area of S. West Avenue and W. Chestnut Avenue).Residents are being asked to check the video from their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Any tips to be shared with investigators anonymously at 609-579-1431.