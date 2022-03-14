2 local women celebrate their 100th birthdays in style

birthday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Oscars season and two truly award-worthy women in the Philadelphia area were celebrated on Sunday.

"Movies" was the theme of a 100th birthday bash in Center City for Shirley Bornstein.

Bornstein's family has a long history in the film industry, which she continued as the longtime owner of theaters in Media and Hatboro.

Bornstein donned oversized "100" glasses on Sunday while enjoying the day surrounded by family at the Watermark at Logan Square.

That included her son, whom she graduated with from the University of Pennsylvania, when she went back to school at the age of 40.

Anna Carpinella also celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

Juliana's Restaurant in Roxborough was decorated with balloons for the special occasion.

Carpinella, a resident of St Joseph's Villa in Flourtown, showed up wearing a pink tiara and matching sash that read "100 and fabulous."

Loved ones say she is famous for her dancing and phenomenal Italian cooking.
