POLL: How should the Phillies celebrate its beloved mascot?

Thursday, April 18, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A very special celebration is coming to Citizen's Bank Park next week.

Hint: the Philadelphia Phillies will be celebrating something green, but we're not talking about Earth Day.

The Phillie Phanatic's birthday is on April 25!

To show some love to one of the city's most beloved mascots, the Phillies plan on giving the Phanatic a decorated cake.

There are four options to choose from, and the Phillies need your help.

You can vote for which cake the Phanatic should be presented with on X.

