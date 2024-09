New Jersey resident celebrates 104th birthday

A New Jersey resident at the Clayton Mews senior center is celebrating her 104th birthday.

CLAYTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thelma Williams from Clayton, New Jersey celebrated her 104th birthday on Monday.

Friends, family, Gloucester County Commissioners and first responders all attended a party for Thelma at the Clayton Mews senior center.

Tastycake also wished Thelma a happy birthday by sending her Butterscotch Krimpets.

When she was asked how she's lived so long, she responded, "I behaved myself."