Monday, April 22, 2024
Delco man turning 106 years old shares secrets for long life
MORTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware County man marked a major milestone on Monday.

Herman Whilby turned 106 years old.

The Action Cam stopped by his home on Walnut street in Morton, where his family gathered for a celebration.

Even at his age, Mr. Whilby lives by himself.

His mind and his wit are as sharp as ever.

His family tells us he worked as a plumber until he was 95 years old.

Mr. Whilby shared his secret to a long life.

"First of all I work hard. Number one. Number two I don't drink." he said "And number three love the ladies indeed that's the main thing."

