BBQ, burgers, beer and Caribbean food all part of Pottstown's Main Street draw

Pottstown offers a walkable Main Street destination in Montgomery County. With a growing restaurant scene that includes authentic Caribbean food at Welcome to the Avenue, award-winning burgers at Sizzle, craft beers and bbq at J.J. Ratigan and a host of other options. If your looking for a fun activity you can try your hand at axe throwing at Splitting Edge Axes. For those looking for a bargain, Once Upon Time Consignment Boutique is a collection of designer brands for a fraction of the cost.107 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464227 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464225 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464254 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464300 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464