BBQ, burgers, beer and Caribbean food all part of Pottstown's Main Street draw

Pottstown offers a walkable Main Street destination in Montgomery County. With a growing restaurant scene that includes authentic Caribbean food at Welcome to the Avenue, award-winning burgers at Sizzle, craft beers and bbq at J.J. Ratigan and a host of other options. If your looking for a fun activity you can try your hand at axe throwing at Splitting Edge Axes. For those looking for a bargain, Once Upon Time Consignment Boutique is a collection of designer brands for a fraction of the cost.
Welcome ot the Avenue | Facebook | Instagram
107 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
J.J. Ratigan Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
227 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
Splitting Edge Axe Throwing | Facebook | Instagram
225 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
Once Upon a Time Consignment Boutique | Facebook | Instagram
254 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
Sizzle | Facebook | Instagram
Inside the High Street Terminal
300 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
