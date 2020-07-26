WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
109-year-old celebrates with the birthday parade of a lifetime
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco man charged in deaths of wife, mother-in-law
4 Marlins players test positive for COVID-19; team staying in Philly: ESPN
Bagged salad recall due to parasite
2 shot after bullets fired into crowd gathered in SW Philly
Luck? Genetics? Italian island spared from COVID-19 outbreak
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
5 unforgettable Regis Philbin moments from Action News vault
Show More
Borgata reopens Sunday; last casino to open in AC
'Ben to the Shore Bike Tour' kicked off Sunday
Hundreds gather at 2 different block parties in city Saturday
A timeline of Regis Philbin's 'record-breaking' life
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
More TOP STORIES News