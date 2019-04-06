12 arrested for narcotics in Atlantic City surveillance operation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Police Department have arrested 12 people for narcotics following a surveillance operation.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation targeting individuals in possession of and distributing narcotics in the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Authorities were following up on information provided to them by concerned citizens and business merchants.

Upon further investigation, ten men and two women were arrested.

Detectives were able to recover one ounce of cocaine, 160 individual bags of heroin, marijuana and nearly $1,000 in cash.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858.
