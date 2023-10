Bayard Rustin is a key civil rights leader who many say never got the proper credit - until now.

36 years after his death, Pennsylvania man remembered as key civil rights leader

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we continue to mark LGBTQ+ History Month, a new show is highlighting lesser-known people and groups who have played a role in the struggle for equality.

The show is a combined effort of ABC-Owned Television station reporters, including our own TaRhonda Thomas.

She profiled Bayard Rustin, a key civil rights leader who many say never got the proper credit...until now.