Rare 14K gold Bionicle LEGO sells for $18K at auction

It's believed only a few dozen Bionicle LEGOs were made, with just five being made available to the public.

A rare Lego piece made out of gold was up for auction this week after it turned up at a Goodwill warehouse in Pennsylvania.

The piece we're talking about is a 14-karat gold piece called the Bionicle Golden Kanohi Hau mask.

Workers at the warehouse in Dubois found it and it's believed to be one of only 30 pieces in existence.

In 2001, some were gifted to Lego employees and the rest were given out in a contest.

At first, Goodwill workers didn't realize what they had -- but once they did, they decided to maximize the donation by putting the piece up for auction.

They received a bid for $33,000, but that person failed to pay up, so it's back on the auction block.

There were a total of 48 bids, but the winner got the sought-after piece for $18,101.