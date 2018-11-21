15-year-old sought for murder in Camden

15-year-old sought for murder in Camden. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on November 21, 2018.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old accused of gunning down another teen.

Kidron Roberts is charged with shooting and killing 15-year-old Javonne Davis on Tuesday of last week.

It happened at Princess and Euclid avenues, just a few blocks from Camden High School.

Police consider Roberts armed and dangerous.

Call 911 is you see Roberts or know of his whereabouts.

