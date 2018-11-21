15-year-old sought for murder in Camden

The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old accused of gunning down another teen.Kidron Roberts is charged with shooting and killing 15-year-old Javonne Davis on Tuesday of last week.It happened at Princess and Euclid avenues, just a few blocks from Camden High School.Police consider Roberts armed and dangerous.Call 911 is you see Roberts or know of his whereabouts.------