15-year-old sought for murder in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old accused of gunning down another teen.
Kidron Roberts is charged with shooting and killing 15-year-old Javonne Davis on Tuesday of last week.
It happened at Princess and Euclid avenues, just a few blocks from Camden High School.
Police consider Roberts armed and dangerous.
Call 911 is you see Roberts or know of his whereabouts.
