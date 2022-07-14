SEPTA

19-year-old shot multiple times at 15th Street SEPTA station in Center City

The victim was shot in the chest, stomach and right hand, police said.
Man shot on SEPTA platform in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old male was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon at the 15th Street SEPTA station in Center City Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 12:24 p.m.

He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
