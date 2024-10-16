SEPTA holds public hearings related to proposed fare hike

Hearings are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at SEPTA's headquarters at 1234 Market Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The public will get a chance to give its thoughts on proposed SEPTA fare adjustments on Wednesday.

SEPTA is proposing eliminating the Travel Wallet Discount on buses, subways and trolleys, while increasing single-trip fares on Regional Rail lines.

SEPTA is trying to recoup cash as it faces a $240 million annual budget deficit, as federal COVID relief funds are exhausted.

Last month, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson joined SEPTA leadership and other council members to call on the legislature and Governor Josh Shapiro to help with an agreement on long-term funding for the transit agency.

Johnson says there is a $15 billion surplus in Harrisburg, and some of that should go towards SEPTA. The southeast portion of the state is the largest economic generator for Pennsylvania.

Specifically, he says they need $161 million.

Shapiro proposed a plan that would generate an additional $282 million per year for all transit systems, including $161 million for SEPTA, however, the legislature did not take that up in July.