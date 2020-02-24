PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a teenager on Monday afternoon.
It happened at 21st and Master streets at 3:12 p.m.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
16-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News