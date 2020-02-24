16-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a teenager on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 21st and Master streets at 3:12 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe and Gianna Bryant honored at Celebration of Life service
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Hazim Hardeman says his community doesn't need a savior!
Show More
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Overnight
Home invasion, fire in Collingswood, New Jersey
Philly man, 73, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Absecon, NJ
Woman killed, man wounded in Maple Shade shooting identified
Vehicle crashes into Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News