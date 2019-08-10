16-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON (WPVI) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot on the streets of downtown Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at 10th and Orange streets.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the teen was shot nearby on the 700 block of Tatnall Street and ran to 10th and Orange where he collapsed.

Anyone with information should contact police.
