PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot multiple times Thursday night.

Officers say the teen was shot eight times on the 2200 block of South 67th Street just after 6 p.m.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

There have been no arrests made or weapons recovered.