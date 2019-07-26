18-year-old man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Atlantic City.

Authorities arrested Nahquil Lovest of Pleasantville early Friday morning and charged him in the murder of Naimah Bell.

Bell was shot and killed inside a home on the 100 block of S. Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police said an initial autopsy was conducted and determined that the pending cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the pending manner of death as a homicide.

Lovest was arrested without incident by members of the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crime Unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, with the assistance of the Atlantic County SWAT team.

He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
