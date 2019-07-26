18-year-old man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Atlantic City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5418639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 15-year-old girl shot and killed in Atlantic City: report from Action News at Noon, July 25, 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Atlantic City.Authorities arrested Nahquil Lovest of Pleasantville early Friday morning and charged him in the murder of Naimah Bell.Police said an initial autopsy was conducted and determined that the pending cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the pending manner of death as a homicide.Lovest was arrested without incident by members of the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crime Unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, with the assistance of the Atlantic County SWAT team.He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.