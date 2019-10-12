19-year-old shot and killed at Palmyra house party

PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a house party in Palmyra, Burlington County.The victim has been identified as Jonte Rice of Willingboro.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of West 5th Street.Police said Rice was shot multiple times. He was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.Police said the preliminary investigation has determined the shooting to be an isolated event. They said there is no reason for members of the general public to be concerned about their safety in connection with this incident.An autopsy will be performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.