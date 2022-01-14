Woman, 19, shot and killed talking to grandmother inside Philly home; man critically injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat inside a home talking to her grandmother.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue in the Fairhill section of the city.Police say the victim was shot in the chest.She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died of her injuries.A 23-year-old man was also shot during the incident, police say.He remains hospitalized in critical condition.Police say the grandmother and a 4-month-old child in the house escaped unharmed.Authorities believe the home was targeted. There is no information on a suspect.