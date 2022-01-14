Calls continue for action against Penn professor who made anti-Asian comments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11425667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dean Jason Ruger's statement came after law professor Amy Wax participated in an interview in which she stoked fears about what she called the "danger of dominance of the Asian elite."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are growing calls for the tenure of a University of Pennsylvania law school professor to be revoked after she said the country is "better off with fewer Asians."Amy Wax made the comments during an interview in which she stoked fears about what she called the "danger of dominance of the Asian elite."The dean of the law school, Jason Ruger, called the comments "anti-intellectual and racist."But the university has not fired Wax.Ruger's statement references the fact that Wax has tenure at the university.On Thursday, state and local lawmakers joined with members of the NAACP and Asian American Bar Association called for the university to hold a trial to remove Wax's protections under tenure."Understand we stand for tenure. We do not stand for hate speech," Sen. Williams said.Wax is no longer allowed to teach core classes but she can still teach electives.Action News has reached out to Wax for comment but we have not heard back.