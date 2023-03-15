Lifelong friends re-open 1950s-style diner Muffins in Bridgeport, PA

Paul Salamy and Steve Sicilia re-opened the 1950s-style Muffins Diner. The diner has been a staple in the Bridgeport community for more than 40 years.

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Muffins Diner is back in business thanks to lifelong best friends Paul Salamy and Steve Sicilia.

The 1950s-style diner was open for more than 40 years until the previous owners retired in 2019.

"They helped us out and gave us some recipes," says co-owner, Paul Salamy. "They're excited for us."

Paul and Steve attended preschool together in King of Prussia, and first became business partners during their senior year at Upper Merion Area High School.

They bought a food truck and named it the Hedgehog Grill. It quickly became a staple at community events.

The self-taught cooks brought some Hedgehog Grill favorites to the menu at Muffins Diner, including the breakfast cheesesteak.

The Muffins Diner menu features many diner classics and new originals, like the Captain Crunch French toast.

"We're starting to build up our own regulars that are coming back three or four times a week," says co-owner, Steve Sicilia.

Muffins Diner | Instagram

138 W 4th St, Bridgeport, PA 19405

610-615-8977