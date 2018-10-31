EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4586569" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2-Alarm fire burning at Plymouth Twp., Pa. car dealership on October 31, 2018.

Fire breaks out overnight at Carfagno Chevrolet Dealership in Plymouth Twp. Firefighters still on scene putting out hotspots. One firefighter was injured after a car drove over a firehose. It popped up and hit him. Most of the damage is in the service area. Cause not known

A two-alarm fire caused damage to a car dealership in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.The fire began around 1 a.m. at Carfagno Chevrolet on the 1200 block of Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township. It is a few blocks away from the neighborhood Wawa.Authorities say the fire began in the garage in the back of the dealership. Although there was fire damage in the showroom, the flames were mostly contained to the service area.So far one car has officially been reported damaged, but Plymouth Fire Chief Mitch Kijak says there was a vehicle in each bay at the time of the fire. It is likely multiple cars suffered damage."With the amount of vehicles that were in the service bay, there were explosions, we believe maybe fuel tanks, tires and whatever else, that added to the large amount of fire that we had," Kijak said.Utility crews were called to the scene to cut off power and gas to the buildingA firefighter was injured, but it was not from the fire itself. Kijak says that a civilian drove a car over the fire hose, popping it up and striking the firefighter. He is expected to be OK.The cause of the fire still under investigation.Ridge Pike is closed in the area of Chestnut Street. The fire was placed under control around 4:30 a.m.-----