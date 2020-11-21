Grays Ferry fire kills 2 children, injures infant and adults

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two young children are dead, an infant is in critical condition, and three adults are hospitalized following an early morning fire in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.Police said a 3-year-old boy was found dead inside the home. A 10-year-old girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she died."Looks like this is going to be a multiple fatality incident, incredibly tragic for us, and my heart goes out to the families involved," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. "It's a tragic morning."Neighbors called 911 to report a fire shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of South 30th Street.Fire crews arrived to intense flames shooting from the row home.Firefighters said three people jumped from the top floor to safety.Crews also rescued two others who were trapped, including the 10-year-old girl who later succumbed to her injuries.A 9-month-old child remains in critical condition at CHOP, suffering from smoke inhalation and burns, according to authorities.A 24-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police said she jumped from a second floor of the home, then suffered second degree burns on her body when she attempted to get back into the residence to get the children.Police said a 30-year-old man is in stable condition with burns and smoke inhalation at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.A man in his 50s is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian with smoke inhalation."It was horrible. It was coming out the windows like a furnace and nobody could get close to the house," a neighbor said.There is no word on the relationship between the victims.A cause of the fire is under investigation.The Red Cross is helping those in neighboring row homes who have been displaced.