6-year-old, 7-year-old injured in Wilmington, Delaware shooting

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating after a 6-year-old and 7-year-old were shot early Monday morning.According to police, the shooting happened at about 12:19 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street.The two children arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds and were placed in stable condition.No further details about this shooting have been made available.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Danielle Moore at 302-576-3667 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.