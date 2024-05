Upon arrival, police found a man shot multiple times in a third floor apartment.

Shooting in West Philadelphia apartment leaves man in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Summer Place around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

There they found a man shot multiple times in a third floor apartment.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made.