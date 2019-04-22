Two dead, five injured following 6-car hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal six-car crash in the city's Bustleton section.

It happened just before midnight Sunday on Red Lion Road and Bustleton Avenue.

Police said a driver who was traveling at a high speed down Red Lion Road hit two vehicles that were waiting to turn north on Bustleton Avenue.

Those two cars then collided with three other vehicles.

One of the cars involved flipped over killing a man and a woman who were inside.

Three adults, including a pregnant woman, and two children were taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver responsible for the initial crash was picked up by a white Lexus and left the scene.

Police are working to track down the driver.
