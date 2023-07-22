2 men, 2 dogs dead after house fire erupts in Bear, Delaware

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that left one person dead and another critically injured in Bear.

Four people were in the house at the time of the blaze.

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A second person has died following a destructive house fire in Bear, Delaware on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the home at 20 Eaton Place around 3:10 a.m.

A 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl got out of the burning building on their own.

They were on the front lawn as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Two men, a 43-year-old and a 21-year-old, were both trapped inside the residence.

Firefighters were able to remove them both and transported them to local hospitals.

It took nearly an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead a few hours after the blaze began at Christiana Hospital.

Officials announced Saturday the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the Crozer Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon.

Police also stated that two dogs died in the fire as well.

The estimated damage to the property is roughly $300,000, officials say.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.