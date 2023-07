The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that left one person dead and another critically injured in Bear.

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that left one person dead and another critically injured in Bear Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home at 20 Eaton Place around 3:10 a.m.

A 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl got out of the burning home on their own.

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead while a 21-year-old man remains in critical condition.

It took nearly an hour to get the fire under control.