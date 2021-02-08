Man, woman fatally shot inside Philadelphia home; child uninjured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were shot and killed early Monday morning inside their home in Philadelphia's Olney section, police said.

Philadelphia police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hill Creek Drive at about 12:50 a.m.

Officers found a man and a woman, both 24, dead in the bedroom. Investigators also said a five-year-old was in the bed when the deadly shooting happened. The child was not injured.

Police believe the suspect was able to get inside through a first-floor window.

Police said they are still looking for the shooter.
