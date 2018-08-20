EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4006822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6: Fire in Mount Ephraim, N.J. on August 20, 2018.

Two firefighters were injured battling a house fire in Camden County on Monday morning.Those firefighters are expected to be okay.The fire started around 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Center Avenue in Mount Ephraim.Cellphone video shows the flames tearing through the home. Neighbors heard the sirens and were surprised at the sight that met them when they looked out the window."Nothing but flames coming out of most of the house," said Joe Callahan. "The firemen having a tough time getting it out, it looked like. It kept on flaring up every time they moved from window to window but all of them here they did a very good job."The duplex that went up in flames appeared to be under construction, officials said."Didn't know if someone had gotten in there and tried to make it a home," said Callahan. "For a couple of weeks it's been vacant, it was just cleaned out Friday. All the lights were still on."Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire on all floors."Crews attempted to make an exterior attack and noticed some of the floors were compromised. Went through an exterior attack defense operations and then brought the fire under control that way," said Mount Ephraim fire Chief Brian Gilmore.The fire was placed under control within an hour.One firefighter was injured after falling through the first floor but he was able to catch himself and refused treatment. Another was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury to be evaluated.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.