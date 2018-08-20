2 firefighters injured battling Mt. Ephraim, Camden Co. fire

EMBED </>More Videos

2 firefighters injured battling Camden Co. fire. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on August 20, 2018.

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two firefighters were injured battling a house fire in Camden County on Monday morning.

Those firefighters are expected to be okay.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Center Avenue in Mount Ephraim.

Cellphone video shows the flames tearing through the home. Neighbors heard the sirens and were surprised at the sight that met them when they looked out the window.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6: Fire in Mount Ephraim, N.J. on August 20, 2018.



"Nothing but flames coming out of most of the house," said Joe Callahan. "The firemen having a tough time getting it out, it looked like. It kept on flaring up every time they moved from window to window but all of them here they did a very good job."

The duplex that went up in flames appeared to be under construction, officials said.

"Didn't know if someone had gotten in there and tried to make it a home," said Callahan. "For a couple of weeks it's been vacant, it was just cleaned out Friday. All the lights were still on."
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighter injured battling Mount Ephraim fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 20, 2018.



Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire on all floors.

"Crews attempted to make an exterior attack and noticed some of the floors were compromised. Went through an exterior attack defense operations and then brought the fire under control that way," said Mount Ephraim fire Chief Brian Gilmore.

The fire was placed under control within an hour.

One firefighter was injured after falling through the first floor but he was able to catch himself and refused treatment. Another was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsfirefirefighter injuredfirefightersMt. Ephraim
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
Man jumps from window to escape intruders in NE Philadelphia
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
Show More
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
AccuWeather: Dry, Nicer Today
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
Gretchen Carlson: Miss America's claims cost pageant $75K
VIDEO: Father, son escape forest fire in Glacier National Park
More News