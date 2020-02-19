South Philadelphia triple shooting leaves 2 men, woman injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.
It happened at 6:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Fitzgerald Street.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the hand, a 19-year-old was shot in the left side and a 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest. All three men are in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
