2 New Castle firefighters injured after being trapped

EMBED </>More Videos

2 firefighters injured in New Castle fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 31, 2019.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Two firefighters have been injured while battling a fire in New Castle, Delaware.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday on the unit block of Bunker Hill Road.

Flames were showing from the house when crews arrived on the scene.

They quickly struck a second alarm.

Two New Castle firefighters who went into the home became trapped.

They were rescued, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfirefirefighter injuredfirefightersNew Castle
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold, Bitter Wind Chills Today
Check School Closings and Delays
Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools remain open
Looking at the 2-hour delay difference in temps, wind chills
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Show More
DA: HIV positive Yardley man arrested for prostitution
Dozen cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
More News