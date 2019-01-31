2 New Castle firefighters injured after being trapped

Two firefighters have been injured while battling a fire in New Castle, Delaware.The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday on the unit block of Bunker Hill Road.Flames were showing from the house when crews arrived on the scene.They quickly struck a second alarm.Two New Castle firefighters who went into the home became trapped.They were rescued, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.No other injuries have been reported.A cause of the fire is under investigation.-----