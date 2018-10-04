2 suspects sought in shooting at ALDI grocery store in Overbrook Park

2 suspects sought in shooting at ALDI store in Overbrook Park. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on October 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest in connection with a shooting in Overbrook Park last Thursday.

The man and woman seen in this surveillance video were believed to be nearby at the time of the shooting.

It happened at the ALDI grocery store in the 1900 block of North 76th Street.

Investigators say a man struck one of the victims in the head with a handgun, then shot the second victim in the hand.
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingWest Philadelphia
