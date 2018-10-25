2 suspicious packages addressed to Joe Biden found in Delaware

Chopper 6 over Wilmington mail facility where suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden found. Choper 6 was over the scene on October 25, 2018.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were found at postal facilities in Delaware on Thursday.

One was found a postal facility in New Castle, while another was found at a facility in Wilmington.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News at least one of the packages is similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.

Action News has obtained a photo of one of the packages. The return address is the same as others that were sent around the country.



It all began around 6 a.m. when the New Castle facility, on the 100 block of Quigley Boulevard, was evacuated and all mail trucks were moved to other facilities.

County police told Action News the FBI took over the investigation at the post office.

Action Cam Video: FBI investigation at New Castle post office on October 25, 2018.



Then, just before 8 a.m., police responded to the postal facility in the 1500 block of Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington.

A supervisor says she saw that an object inside seemed to be "shaped like a flashlight" and told employees to evacuate.
Chopper 6 was over a Wilmington mail facility where a suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden was found on October 25, 2018.



Also Thursday, a suspicious package was discovered addressed to actor Robert DeNiro in New York City.

At least 10 suspicious packages were sent to prominent public figures this week.

Crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11on October 24, 2o18.



Officials said all the packages were similar: manila envelopes with bubble-wrap interior bearing six stamps and the return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who was accused by Clinton rivals of secretly helping the party's eventual presidential nominee.

There was no indication Shultz was involved.

Authorities are calling these devices acts of terror, and they believe they are all connected.

Investigation at 2nd Delaware post office. Matt O'Donnnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 25, 2018.


