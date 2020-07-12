2 teen girls listed in critical condition; 1 male shot: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police tell Action News that gunfire rang out on the 600 hundred block of Spruce Street Saturday.The incident happening around 10:40 p.m. striking a male and two teenage girls believed to be between 13 and 15 years of age.The two teen girls were taken to Alfred I. duPont Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and are listed in critical condition police say.The male was taken to Wilmington Hospital and is in stable condition.So far no word yet on what sparked the shooting and no arrests.