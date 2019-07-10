2 teens critical following shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens are in critical condition after facing gunfire on the streets of West Philadelphia early Wednesday.

It happened around midnight at 60th and Delancey streets.

Police said a 19 year old and a 17 year old were shot. They were taken to the hospital by officers at the scene.

Both victims are in critical condition.

So far there is no word on suspects or a motive.
