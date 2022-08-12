On the Red Carpet talks Emmy nominees

On the Red Carpet has interviews from your favorite Emmy nominees, from Norman Lear to Andrew Garfield.

The Emmys are fast approaching, and On the Red Carpet is shining the spotlight on The Walt Disney Company's 147 Emmy nominations.

We'll look at this year's top Emmy nominated shows, from "Abbott Elementary" to "Under the Banner of Heaven," plus bring you one-on-one interviews with your favorite Emmy-nominated actors, including Elle Fanning, Andrew Garfield, Sarah Paulson and Norman Lear.

Before the Emmys are handed out on Sept. 12, watch this special edition of On The Red Carpet.

