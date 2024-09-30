Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade brings out culture, fun along Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A big crowd gathered at Eakins Oval on Sunday for the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.

"It's exciting. I love being here celebrating my culture," said Anthony Morales, of Hamilton, New Jersey.

Anthony Morales went to the parade with his father.

"I love that Philadelphia celebrates my people and we're just here to have a good time," said Raul Morales, of Trenton, New Jersey.

6abc broadcasted and streamed the parade. Our very own Alyana Gomez and Walter Perez hosted all the fun.

"It's called the Puerto Rican Day Parade, but it really encompasses so many different Latino cultures. You'll find Cuban Americans. You'll find Puerto Ricans. You'll find Venezuelans. You'll find Mexicans. And it really is centered on family and culture and faith and music and food, and that's really a reflection of what every Latin culture brings to the table," said Action News anchor Walter Perez, who has been hosting the parade for at least 15 years.

Many attending say they come to hear the traditional Latino music, poetry, and dances that make this vibrant festival a must-see event along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

"Being of Puerto Rican descent, actually being born in Puerto Rico and coming here at a young age, it brings me back to my roots," said Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Darling Rosario.