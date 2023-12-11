City Commissioner Lisa Deeley on Trump's call to 'guard the vote' in the city

Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley discusses Donald Trump's call to 'guard the vote' in Democratic cities including Philadelphia next year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley as she shares her insight on Former President Donald Trump's call to 'guard the vote' in diverse Democratic cities, including Philadelphia next year.

Then, Edwards and the panel continued the discussion on growing concerns surrounding potential violence at the polls ahead of the 2024 election.

Plus, continued uproar following University of Pennsylvania President Liz McGill's congressional testimony escalates with Gov. Josh Shapiro condemning her response as "shameful," urging the board of trustees to reevaluate school values.

The panel also talks about the fatal stabbing at the Center City Macy's store this past week and discusses how the Cherelle Parker's administration could respond to retail theft within the city.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Bob Brady, Farah Jimenez, Sam Katz and Ajay Raju.