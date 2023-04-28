Juvenile arrested for allegedly stabbing 21-year-old woman in Chester County

A 21-year-old woman told police she was attacked while she was in the parking lot of the West Goshen Town Centre.

WEST GOSHEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A juvenile was arrested and charged in connection to a Chester County stabbing that happened earlier this month.

The incident began on April 4, when the West Goshen police responded to the 100 block of North Five Points Road for a reported stabbing.

She told officers she was approached from behind, and attacked near the Panera Bread and an apartment complex located behind the shopping center.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

He was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing an instrument of crime.

Police have not released any information on the suspect other than that he is a juvenile.