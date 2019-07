WHITFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A small earthquake was recorded in parts of Berks County on Friday.The 2.2 earthquake was recorded at 1:11 p.m. near the North Sinking Springs area, about 4 kilometers north of Whitfield, Pennsylvania.At least thirty people reported feeling tremors from the quake.The quake was recorded by equipment at the Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory in Palisades, New York.