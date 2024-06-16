Hearing to be held on sudden closure of University of the Arts in Philadelphia

Hearing to be held on sudden closure of University of the Arts in Philadelphia

Hearing to be held on sudden closure of University of the Arts in Philadelphia

Hearing to be held on sudden closure of University of the Arts in Philadelphia

Hearing to be held on sudden closure of University of the Arts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hearing will be held on Monday to address the sudden closure of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

The House Majority Policy Committee is set to host the hearing in Center City.

Former students, faculty, and staff are expected to attend and talk about the impacts the closure had on them and the community.

It comes over two weeks after the university sent a letter to students and faculty, announcing that the school was closing.

The art school has blamed its closure on decreased enrollment, mounting debt, and an urgent crisis, but did not provide details of the crisis.

WATCH | Protesters gather after UArts in Philadelphia abruptly cancels info session amid impending closure