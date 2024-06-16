WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024 10:18PM
Hearing to be held on sudden closure of University of the Arts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hearing will be held on Monday to address the sudden closure of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

The House Majority Policy Committee is set to host the hearing in Center City.

Former students, faculty, and staff are expected to attend and talk about the impacts the closure had on them and the community.

It comes over two weeks after the university sent a letter to students and faculty, announcing that the school was closing.

The art school has blamed its closure on decreased enrollment, mounting debt, and an urgent crisis, but did not provide details of the crisis.

WATCH | Protesters gather after UArts in Philadelphia abruptly cancels info session amid impending closure

The University of the Arts abruptly canceled a virtual information session Monday afternoon amid questions over the impending closure of the school.
