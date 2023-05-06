Woman attempts to smuggle 22 snakes, 1 chameleon on flight to India

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, May 6, 2023 3:07AM
CHENNAI, India (WPVI) -- A woman was caught trying to smuggle 22 snakes and a chameleon on her flight to India.

She stuffed them inside her carry-on bag, according to officials.

Airport staff discovered the reptiles when they searched her bag.

Specialists came in and used hooks to scoop them up and remove them from the woman's luggage. Then, officials said the snakes and chameleon were locked in boxes.

Experts in the black market trade say that exotic pets are symbols of status for the rich in some countries.

