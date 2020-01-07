Community Journalist Beccah Hendrickson speaks to students at Temple

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some aspiring media moguls got some input and advice from one of our colleagues Tuesday.Action News Community Journalist Beccah Hendrickson spoke to these students at Temple University's Klein College.The 25 seniors are in the media studies and production department, and got to pick Beccah's brain about navigating their way from school to a professional setting.Beccah, by the way, is a proud Temple grad.