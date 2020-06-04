fire

3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire is ripping through multiple homes in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:24 p.m. for a fire on the 15100 block of Beverly Drive in the city's Somerton section.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof of multiple homes on the block.

Action News has learned the fire has damaged at least three homes.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafireapartment firephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Man killed in fire after severe storms hit Delaware County
3 injured in apartment fire above Boost Mobile store
2 women injured jumping from second story of burning home
Fire damages shopping center in SW Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you should know: Pa. stay-at-home order expiring, Philly area to yellow
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Surveillance shows ATM vandals warn customer before explosion
Philly announces creation of large, diverse steering committee
Thousands left without power in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Some Philly leaders and police districts plan for listening session
Severe storms leave 4 dead across region
Show More
Smoldering ATM found outside Wissinoming bar
Residents clean up following Wednesday's deadly storms
Peaceful protest as calls grow for resignation of Montco commissioner
Rizzo mural to be decommissioned
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Drew Brees: 'I'm disappointed'
More TOP STORIES News