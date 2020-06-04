3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire is ripping through multiple homes in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.The call came in around 3:24 p.m. for a fire on the 15100 block of Beverly Drive in the city's Somerton section.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof of multiple homes on the block.Action News has learned the fire has damaged at least three homes.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.