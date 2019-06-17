RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Radnor police have released surveillance video of three masked men, at least two of whom brandished guns, who confronted employees at the Wawa on Sugartown Road in Wayne, Delaware County.
"They (the suspects) forced or corralled the employees to the back of the store and one of the subjects entered the safe behind the counter and took money from the register and from the safe," said Radnor Police Detective Jim Santoliquito.
This whole thing unfolded right around 3 a.m. Monday.
These thieves remain on the loose at this hour.
Meanwhile, this all took place inside the same Wawa where a man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife with a high-powered rifle approximately three months ago. The gunman in that case has since been arrested and charged with murder.
RELATED: Man accused of killing ex-wife inside Radnor Twp. Wawa store
We spoke with people who live and work in Wayne who say that while this is a normally quiet community, cases like these are merely a sign of the times.
"We're friends with a guy that works here and, like, it's just sad to know some places like this, there's nowhere safe almost, and it's just crazy to hear about," said Luke Smith of Devon.
Meanwhile, Liliya Murdock of Devon tells us, "It is pretty sad. I mean it's pretty scary I would say too."
Wawa and the Radnor Police Department are now offering a combined $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this most recent case.
With that said, local officials are urging the people responsible to do the right thing.
"Turn yourself in because we're going to eventually find out who you are, and make the arrest," says Santoliquito.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Radnor Police.
3 armed suspects sought after Wawa robbery in Wayne
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More